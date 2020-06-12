All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

382 Havana Ave.

382 Havana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

382 Havana Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Alamitos Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOLD - Beautiful Mid-Century Alamitos Heights Home! - Designed by built in 1950, this classic mid century modern ranch styled home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room with fireplace, and an open and spacious great room that is awash in natural light. The residence, which was recently updated measures over 1900 square feet of living area and has numerous upgrades that include forced air heating, an expanded master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and step down retreat. The main living and dining areas feature laminate flooring throughout and each of the bedroom boasts plush carpeting. The kitchen is one of many highlights of the home and features an open, island kitchen featuring an electric cook top with separate oven custom maple cabinets. The lot measures over 6,000 square feet and features a brick patio, built-in BBQ and a large 2 car detached garage. Located in a quiet interior location within the tract.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE3411640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Havana Ave. have any available units?
382 Havana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 Havana Ave. have?
Some of 382 Havana Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Havana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
382 Havana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Havana Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 Havana Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 382 Havana Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 382 Havana Ave. offers parking.
Does 382 Havana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Havana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Havana Ave. have a pool?
No, 382 Havana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 382 Havana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 382 Havana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Havana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 382 Havana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
