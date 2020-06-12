382 Havana Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HOLD - Beautiful Mid-Century Alamitos Heights Home! - Designed by built in 1950, this classic mid century modern ranch styled home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room with fireplace, and an open and spacious great room that is awash in natural light. The residence, which was recently updated measures over 1900 square feet of living area and has numerous upgrades that include forced air heating, an expanded master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and step down retreat. The main living and dining areas feature laminate flooring throughout and each of the bedroom boasts plush carpeting. The kitchen is one of many highlights of the home and features an open, island kitchen featuring an electric cook top with separate oven custom maple cabinets. The lot measures over 6,000 square feet and features a brick patio, built-in BBQ and a large 2 car detached garage. Located in a quiet interior location within the tract.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE3411640)