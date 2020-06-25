3801 Cedar Ave.

Amenities
Available June 1st! Virginia Country Club Home - This sprawling 2642 square foot home is located in Long Beach's exclusive Virginia Country Club neighborhood. This beautiful home includes a custom built kitchen with granite counters, high end custom wood cabinets, dishwasher, pot filler faucet, built-in refrigerator, microwave, stove, recessed lighting and tile flooring, kitchen nook area w/ flat screen tv. In addition to a formal living room and dining room this home includes a large den with custom built-ins and two wood burning fireplaces. Both bathrooms have been upgraded. The master bathroom includes a custom wood vanity and powder table. This home has plenty of closet space, including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The laundry room is located off the kitchen and includes a front load washer/dryer. The backyard is well landscaped and includes fruit trees. This home has forced heating/air and a double car garage.
Located near Bixby Knolls this property is close to the 405 and 710 and 91 freeways .
Los Cerritos Elementary, Hughes Middle School and Poly are the neighborhood schools.
One year lease required.
$3695 monthly rent
$3500 deposit
For further information, to schedule a showing, please call or text 562-206-3426.
To view this apartment please call or text Loresia at 562-206-3426. You may apply for this property at Longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non refundable application fee per adult applicant. Qualified applicants will have FICO score of 650 or better, no charge offs, no evictions, and verifiable income. Section 8 is not accepted.
