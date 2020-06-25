All apartments in Long Beach
3801 Cedar Ave.

3801 Cedar Ave
Location

3801 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

Available June 1st! Virginia Country Club Home - This sprawling 2642 square foot home is located in Long Beach's exclusive Virginia Country Club neighborhood. This beautiful home includes a custom built kitchen with granite counters, high end custom wood cabinets, dishwasher, pot filler faucet, built-in refrigerator, microwave, stove, recessed lighting and tile flooring, kitchen nook area w/ flat screen tv. In addition to a formal living room and dining room this home includes a large den with custom built-ins and two wood burning fireplaces. Both bathrooms have been upgraded. The master bathroom includes a custom wood vanity and powder table. This home has plenty of closet space, including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The laundry room is located off the kitchen and includes a front load washer/dryer. The backyard is well landscaped and includes fruit trees. This home has forced heating/air and a double car garage.

Located near Bixby Knolls this property is close to the 405 and 710 and 91 freeways .

Los Cerritos Elementary, Hughes Middle School and Poly are the neighborhood schools.

One year lease required.

$3695 monthly rent
$3500 deposit

For further information, to schedule a showing, please call or text 562-206-3426.

To view this apartment please call or text Loresia at 562-206-3426. You may apply for this property at Longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non refundable application fee per adult applicant. Qualified applicants will have FICO score of 650 or better, no charge offs, no evictions, and verifiable income. Section 8 is not accepted.

(RLNE2178700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Cedar Ave. have any available units?
3801 Cedar Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Cedar Ave. have?
Some of 3801 Cedar Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Cedar Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Cedar Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Cedar Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Cedar Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Cedar Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Cedar Ave. offers parking.
Does 3801 Cedar Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3801 Cedar Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Cedar Ave. have a pool?
No, 3801 Cedar Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Cedar Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3801 Cedar Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Cedar Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Cedar Ave. has units with dishwashers.
