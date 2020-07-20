3800 GOLDEN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

3 BED/2.5 BATH HOUSE IN WRIGLEY! - This beautiful home is located on a quiet corner lot in Wrigley Heights. With 1855 sq. feet of living space on a lovely lot lined with beautiful plants and trees. Remote operated double car garage with access into house! This home has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths, with a master suite complete with a large access closet, spa tub, & double vanity. A formal dining area leads to a small private patio off the living room & a fireplace for winter evenings. Hardwood Bamboo floors, blinds, fresh paint, laundry room with lots of storage and closet space throughout. Upstairs is a bonus sitting room or office space that is additional sq. footage. This home does include central heating & air conditioning. This property is walking distance to Wrigley Dog Park and directly across from Baker Street Park.



Small pet considered with an additional deposit

Applicants must have 700 credit score and above



Appliances include:

Gas stove

laundry hook ups

refrigerator as is,



AVAILABLE BY KEY CHECK OUT AT 248 REDONDO 8-3:30 WEEKDAYS 9-3:30PM ON SATURDAYS



