3800 GOLDEN AVE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

3800 GOLDEN AVE

3800 North Golden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3800 North Golden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
Wrigley Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 BED/2.5 BATH HOUSE IN WRIGLEY! - This beautiful home is located on a quiet corner lot in Wrigley Heights. With 1855 sq. feet of living space on a lovely lot lined with beautiful plants and trees. Remote operated double car garage with access into house! This home has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths, with a master suite complete with a large access closet, spa tub, & double vanity. A formal dining area leads to a small private patio off the living room & a fireplace for winter evenings. Hardwood Bamboo floors, blinds, fresh paint, laundry room with lots of storage and closet space throughout. Upstairs is a bonus sitting room or office space that is additional sq. footage. This home does include central heating & air conditioning. This property is walking distance to Wrigley Dog Park and directly across from Baker Street Park.

Small pet considered with an additional deposit
Applicants must have 700 credit score and above

Appliances include:
Gas stove
laundry hook ups
refrigerator as is,

AVAILABLE BY KEY CHECK OUT AT 248 REDONDO 8-3:30 WEEKDAYS 9-3:30PM ON SATURDAYS

(RLNE5307441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 GOLDEN AVE have any available units?
3800 GOLDEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 GOLDEN AVE have?
Some of 3800 GOLDEN AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 GOLDEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3800 GOLDEN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 GOLDEN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 GOLDEN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3800 GOLDEN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3800 GOLDEN AVE offers parking.
Does 3800 GOLDEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 GOLDEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 GOLDEN AVE have a pool?
No, 3800 GOLDEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3800 GOLDEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 3800 GOLDEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 GOLDEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 GOLDEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
