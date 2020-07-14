3719 Albury Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3246c47034 ---- This house HAS IT ALL! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has been remodeled from floor to ceiling, room by room. Boasting a large open floor plan, the kitchen is any entertainers or chef\'s dream featuring all high-end appliances (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), beautiful quartz countertops, elegant tile-work, and complimentary fixtures. The open floor plan continues with spacious living and dining room spaces that bring in a great deal of natural light through the double-paned windows. The bathroom in the master bedroom includes an oversized shower with a waterfall shower head, and plenty of room for more than one adult to get ready in the morning. The house also offers a laundry space equipped with stackable washer and dryer, and plenty of shelving. All three bedrooms include new tile flooring, designer paint, charming architectural details, and great closet space for all of your personal items. Enjoy your private backyard with groomed landscaping and utilize the two-car garage and shed for additional storage. We are confident the tree-lined street, amazing curb appeal, and speciality features / amenities listed will seal the deal for you! Small pets under 15 lbs will be considered. Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Residence Year Built: 1943 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stackable Washer and Dryer Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage, Driveway Flooring: Tile Yard: Front and Backyard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Artificial Turf In Front Yard Central Ac And Heat High End Countertops And Finishes High End Kitchen Appliances Outdoor Gas Line For Bbq Recycled Water System Shed For Extra Storage Tankless Water Heater Two Car Garage