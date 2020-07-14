All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

3719 Albury Avenue

3719 Albury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3719 Albury Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Old Lakewood City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house HAS IT ALL! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has been remodeled from floor to ceiling, room by room. Boasting a large open floor plan, the kitchen is any entertainers or chef\'s dream featuring all high-end appliances (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), beautiful quartz countertops, elegant tile-work, and complimentary fixtures. The open floor plan continues with spacious living and dining room spaces that bring in a great deal of natural light through the double-paned windows. The bathroom in the master bedroom includes an oversized shower with a waterfall shower head, and plenty of room for more than one adult to get ready in the morning. The house also offers a laundry space equipped with stackable washer and dryer, and plenty of shelving. All three bedrooms include new tile flooring, designer paint, charming architectural details, and great closet space for all of your personal items. Enjoy your private backyard with groomed landscaping and utilize the two-car garage and shed for additional storage. We are confident the tree-lined street, amazing curb appeal, and speciality features / amenities listed will seal the deal for you! Small pets under 15 lbs will be considered. Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Residence Year Built: 1943 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stackable Washer and Dryer Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage, Driveway Flooring: Tile Yard: Front and Backyard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Artificial Turf In Front Yard Central Ac And Heat High End Countertops And Finishes High End Kitchen Appliances Outdoor Gas Line For Bbq Recycled Water System Shed For Extra Storage Tankless Water Heater Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 Albury Avenue have any available units?
3719 Albury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 Albury Avenue have?
Some of 3719 Albury Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 Albury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Albury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Albury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 Albury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3719 Albury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3719 Albury Avenue offers parking.
Does 3719 Albury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3719 Albury Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Albury Avenue have a pool?
No, 3719 Albury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Albury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3719 Albury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Albury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3719 Albury Avenue has units with dishwashers.
