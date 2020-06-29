3707 E Livingston Dr #306

Amenities

Upper Condo at the Beach, 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Welcome home to this beautiful condominium, 1 block to Beach and Belmont Shore, across the Street from Belmont Pier and close enough to enjoy all that the Shore has to offer! The unit is in the back away from Ocean Blvd traffic noise. It has a beautiful open floor plan with stone floors and baseboards throughout. Immaculate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter, breakfast bar and a custom cabinetry with pull out shelves. Large balcony which brings in plenty of light and a nice breeze. Updated bathroom with a beautiful tub/shower. The bedroom also features a large walk in closet with hardwood flooring.This unit features a washer and dryer and an off street parking in the underground structure. Living here you are a close distance from restaurants, shopping and did we say one block away from the beach! Call for your appointment today! 562-433-4700 CaDRE#01961007



