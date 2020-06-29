All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3707 E Livingston Dr #306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3707 E Livingston Dr #306
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

3707 E Livingston Dr #306

3707 Livingston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3707 Livingston Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Upper Condo at the Beach, 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Welcome home to this beautiful condominium, 1 block to Beach and Belmont Shore, across the Street from Belmont Pier and close enough to enjoy all that the Shore has to offer! The unit is in the back away from Ocean Blvd traffic noise. It has a beautiful open floor plan with stone floors and baseboards throughout. Immaculate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter, breakfast bar and a custom cabinetry with pull out shelves. Large balcony which brings in plenty of light and a nice breeze. Updated bathroom with a beautiful tub/shower. The bedroom also features a large walk in closet with hardwood flooring.This unit features a washer and dryer and an off street parking in the underground structure. Living here you are a close distance from restaurants, shopping and did we say one block away from the beach! Call for your appointment today! 562-433-4700 CaDRE#01961007

(RLNE5533234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 have any available units?
3707 E Livingston Dr #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 have?
Some of 3707 E Livingston Dr #306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 currently offering any rent specials?
3707 E Livingston Dr #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 is pet friendly.
Does 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 offer parking?
Yes, 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 offers parking.
Does 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 have a pool?
No, 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 does not have a pool.
Does 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 have accessible units?
No, 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 E Livingston Dr #306 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine