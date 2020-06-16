All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:10 AM

370 Wisconsin Avenue

370 Wisconsin Avenue · (562) 244-8602
Location

370 Wisconsin Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
Spacious, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, larger than many 2 bedroom homes! Located on the light filled third/top floor in one of Long Beach's iconic retro-modern apartment buildings designed by architect Paul M. Stone. Enter into a large open living room and dining area. Dining area can comfortably seat 6. Beautiful, new bamboo laminate floors throughout. Large galley kitchen with ample storage and modern appliances including a NEW stainless steel side-by-side LG Refrigerator. The master suite is upgraded with a walk in closet and recently remodeled bathroom. Both bathrooms have custom tile accents in the shower and new fixtures. Lots of space in the second bedroom for an office or a guest room. Extremely quiet building in a neighborhood walking distance to the supermarket, coffee shops and restaurants and just a short walk to the beach. Relax by the pool or quiet outdoor space and enjoy the California sunshine in a tree lined private area - a perfect place to enjoy outdoor joys of living in Long Beach! The unit includes an assigned parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
370 Wisconsin Avenue has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 370 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
370 Wisconsin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 370 Wisconsin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 370 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 370 Wisconsin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 370 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 370 Wisconsin Avenue has a pool.
Does 370 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 370 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Wisconsin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
