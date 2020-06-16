370 Wisconsin Avenue

Amenities
Spacious, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, larger than many 2 bedroom homes! Located on the light filled third/top floor in one of Long Beach's iconic retro-modern apartment buildings designed by architect Paul M. Stone. Enter into a large open living room and dining area. Dining area can comfortably seat 6. Beautiful, new bamboo laminate floors throughout. Large galley kitchen with ample storage and modern appliances including a NEW stainless steel side-by-side LG Refrigerator. The master suite is upgraded with a walk in closet and recently remodeled bathroom. Both bathrooms have custom tile accents in the shower and new fixtures. Lots of space in the second bedroom for an office or a guest room. Extremely quiet building in a neighborhood walking distance to the supermarket, coffee shops and restaurants and just a short walk to the beach. Relax by the pool or quiet outdoor space and enjoy the California sunshine in a tree lined private area - a perfect place to enjoy outdoor joys of living in Long Beach! The unit includes an assigned parking space.