3680 FAUST AVENUE - 3680

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

WONDERFUL REMODELED HOME IN THE PLAZA AREA - BE THE FIRST TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME! IT WILL NOT LAST!! YOU WILL ENJOY THE SPACIOUS FEELING IN THE LIVING & DINING ROOM AREA THAT OVERLOOKS THE LUSH BACKYARD. THE KITCHEN WAS RECENTLY REMODELED WITH BEAUTIFUL BIRCH CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOP. BUILT-IN STOVE AND DISHWASHER. THE BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZED WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. YOU WILL ENJOY THE PRIVATE BACKYARD w/LARGE AVOCADO TREE & PATIO AREA. THIS PROPERTY HAS JUST BEEN PAINTED INSIDE & OUT AND HAS NEWER WALL-TO-WALL CARPETING. THERE IS A SMALL DEN/OFFICE JUST OFF OF THE LIVING ROOM. LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET IN AN EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD. IT IS CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, PARKS, AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL LOCAL FREEWAYS.



(RLNE3960359)