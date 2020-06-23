3666 Cedar Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This MUST SEE updated two bedrooms is located in prestigious Los Cerritos area of Long Beach. This home has an open floor plan which is great for entertaining! It also features air conditioning for those hot summer days and a cozy fireplace for those cool winter nights. A major plus is the sparkling pool which is a part of the homeowner's association for you, your friends and/or family to indulge. Enjoy all that Long Beach has to offer including but not limited to the Queen Mary, Long Beach Aquarium, El Dorado Nature Center, Long Beach East Village Arts District, Cal State Long Beach, and many great restaurants. Convenient access to Interstate 405 and Interstate 710. Don't wait as this one will not last!