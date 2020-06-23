All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
3666 Cedar Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3666 Cedar Avenue

3666 Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3666 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This MUST SEE updated two bedrooms is located in prestigious Los Cerritos area of Long Beach. This home has an open floor plan which is great for entertaining! It also features air conditioning for those hot summer days and a cozy fireplace for those cool winter nights. A major plus is the sparkling pool which is a part of the homeowner's association for you, your friends and/or family to indulge. Enjoy all that Long Beach has to offer including but not limited to the Queen Mary, Long Beach Aquarium, El Dorado Nature Center, Long Beach East Village Arts District, Cal State Long Beach, and many great restaurants. Convenient access to Interstate 405 and Interstate 710. Don't wait as this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3666 Cedar Avenue have any available units?
3666 Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3666 Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 3666 Cedar Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3666 Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3666 Cedar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3666 Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3666 Cedar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3666 Cedar Avenue offer parking?
No, 3666 Cedar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3666 Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3666 Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3666 Cedar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3666 Cedar Avenue has a pool.
Does 3666 Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3666 Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3666 Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3666 Cedar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
