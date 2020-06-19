All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

3627 Orange Ave.

3627 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3627 Orange Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3627 Orange Ave. Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Frank Lloyd Wright Home in Historic Cal Heights! - This Beautiful single level home, designed by famed architect Frank Llyodd Wright has been well preserved and maintains all of its original charm of early 20th century architecture. The front and rear yards are meticulously maintained and include a professional landscaper, and there is a large front porch, perfect for morning coffee or a late afternoon tea. The large rear yard has a long driveway leading to the 2 car detached garage with a remote opener, and a fire-pit area.

The interior of the house begins with a formal entry area that has a large coat closet and opens to a spacious living room, painted in a warm blue color and accented with crown molding and a brick fireplace. There are large windows that allow ample natural light to wash into the room and window treatments are included. The main hallway leads to all three bedrooms and the hallway bathroom has a cozy recessed tub and period fixtures & finishes. The "master" bedroom has an attached bathroom which also opens the the service porch that includes a side by side washer & dryer. The charming kitchen has original counters and cabinets and comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator and microwave oven.

***SHOWING NOW***

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4733487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

