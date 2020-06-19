Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3627 Orange Ave. Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Frank Lloyd Wright Home in Historic Cal Heights! - This Beautiful single level home, designed by famed architect Frank Llyodd Wright has been well preserved and maintains all of its original charm of early 20th century architecture. The front and rear yards are meticulously maintained and include a professional landscaper, and there is a large front porch, perfect for morning coffee or a late afternoon tea. The large rear yard has a long driveway leading to the 2 car detached garage with a remote opener, and a fire-pit area.



The interior of the house begins with a formal entry area that has a large coat closet and opens to a spacious living room, painted in a warm blue color and accented with crown molding and a brick fireplace. There are large windows that allow ample natural light to wash into the room and window treatments are included. The main hallway leads to all three bedrooms and the hallway bathroom has a cozy recessed tub and period fixtures & finishes. The "master" bedroom has an attached bathroom which also opens the the service porch that includes a side by side washer & dryer. The charming kitchen has original counters and cabinets and comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator and microwave oven.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



