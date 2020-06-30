All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

360 OBISPO AVE #1

360 Obispo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

360 Obispo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Spanish Style 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo - This beautiful, two-story Spanish style condo is located in the quiet Bluff Heights community of Long Beach and just five blocks from the beach. The condo features a private patio, spacious bedrooms with a full bathroom upstairs and a half bath, living room and kitchen downstairs. Recent renovations include new vinyl hardwood-style flooring on the staircase and upper level of the condo. An assigned parking space is included.

**Please contact Lauren at (202) 991-7423 for more information or showings**

Application Requirements:

1. Applicant should not pose a risk of harm to the rental property or others
2. Monthly Family Income must be at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent
3. One Year of verifiable employment and rental history with no evictions
4. Clear Copies of a photo ID AND Social Security or ITIN AND Proof of income (minimum of 3 most current pay stubs)
5. Credit FICO score of 650 or higher is recommended (IF APPROVED anything lower may require an additional deposit)
6. $35 money order or cashier's check payable to Berro Management for the Application Fee per adult.
7. Co-signers are only accepted for Full-time students

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 OBISPO AVE #1 have any available units?
360 OBISPO AVE #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 OBISPO AVE #1 have?
Some of 360 OBISPO AVE #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 OBISPO AVE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
360 OBISPO AVE #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 OBISPO AVE #1 pet-friendly?
No, 360 OBISPO AVE #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 360 OBISPO AVE #1 offer parking?
Yes, 360 OBISPO AVE #1 offers parking.
Does 360 OBISPO AVE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 OBISPO AVE #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 OBISPO AVE #1 have a pool?
No, 360 OBISPO AVE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 360 OBISPO AVE #1 have accessible units?
No, 360 OBISPO AVE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 OBISPO AVE #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 OBISPO AVE #1 has units with dishwashers.

