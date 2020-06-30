360 OBISPO AVE #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Spanish Style 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo - This beautiful, two-story Spanish style condo is located in the quiet Bluff Heights community of Long Beach and just five blocks from the beach. The condo features a private patio, spacious bedrooms with a full bathroom upstairs and a half bath, living room and kitchen downstairs. Recent renovations include new vinyl hardwood-style flooring on the staircase and upper level of the condo. An assigned parking space is included.



**Please contact Lauren at (202) 991-7423 for more information or showings**



Application Requirements:



1. Applicant should not pose a risk of harm to the rental property or others

2. Monthly Family Income must be at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent

3. One Year of verifiable employment and rental history with no evictions

4. Clear Copies of a photo ID AND Social Security or ITIN AND Proof of income (minimum of 3 most current pay stubs)

5. Credit FICO score of 650 or higher is recommended (IF APPROVED anything lower may require an additional deposit)

6. $35 money order or cashier's check payable to Berro Management for the Application Fee per adult.

7. Co-signers are only accepted for Full-time students



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518382)