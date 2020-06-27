357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4

Amenities

The best in Downtown Long Beach... 2 Master Suites... ask us about our move-in special - This 2 bedroom (both en-suite Masters) 2.5 bath town-home is in the heart of all the action of Downtown Long Beach. Living here puts you within walking distance of the Blind Donkey Bar... or would you prefer dining at 555? There are coffee shops and fine dining everywhere you turn. The features and finishes of this home will blow your mind. It has an attached one car garage, brand new stacked washer and dryer... oh and check out the high-end kitchen appliances. It has a Bertazzoni Convection Speed Oven, if you lived here you can cook your meals twice as fast, and clean up with a Bosch dishwasher . . . a true 'cooks kitchen'. You will see from the pictures that this home comes lightly furnished. If you have your own things and don't want/need the current furnishings we will make arrangements to accommodate you. There is a powder room close to the living area and two bathrooms connected to the bedrooms. These bathrooms are very large as is the closet space in each bedroom. There is a spacious deck over looking the city on the top floor, perfect for a BBQ and hanging out

This place is turn-key ready . . . all it needs is you and your positive energy. Please reach out today to schedule a viewing, before you make any decisions you owe it to yourself to see this place first.



Application fee $45



Rent $3,175 per month plus a $25 service fee



Move-in Special is half off the 1st months rent



Security Deposit $3,175



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5139289)