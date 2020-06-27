All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4

357 E Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

357 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
The best in Downtown Long Beach... 2 Master Suites... ask us about our move-in special - This 2 bedroom (both en-suite Masters) 2.5 bath town-home is in the heart of all the action of Downtown Long Beach. Living here puts you within walking distance of the Blind Donkey Bar... or would you prefer dining at 555? There are coffee shops and fine dining everywhere you turn. The features and finishes of this home will blow your mind. It has an attached one car garage, brand new stacked washer and dryer... oh and check out the high-end kitchen appliances. It has a Bertazzoni Convection Speed Oven, if you lived here you can cook your meals twice as fast, and clean up with a Bosch dishwasher . . . a true 'cooks kitchen'. You will see from the pictures that this home comes lightly furnished. If you have your own things and don't want/need the current furnishings we will make arrangements to accommodate you. There is a powder room close to the living area and two bathrooms connected to the bedrooms. These bathrooms are very large as is the closet space in each bedroom. There is a spacious deck over looking the city on the top floor, perfect for a BBQ and hanging out
This place is turn-key ready . . . all it needs is you and your positive energy. Please reach out today to schedule a viewing, before you make any decisions you owe it to yourself to see this place first.

Application fee $45

Rent $3,175 per month plus a $25 service fee

Move-in Special is half off the 1st months rent

Security Deposit $3,175

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5139289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 have any available units?
357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 have?
Some of 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 currently offering any rent specials?
357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 is pet friendly.
Does 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 offer parking?
Yes, 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 offers parking.
Does 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 have a pool?
No, 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 does not have a pool.
Does 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 have accessible units?
No, 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 E BROADWAY, UNIT 4 has units with dishwashers.
