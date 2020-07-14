3542 Orange Avenue

Amenities

Available NOW!! 2 bedroom/1 bath upstairs unit for rent in California Heights! Completely remodeled .The kitchen is a must see!! Freshly painted cabinets with plenty of storage, all new stainless appliances, brand new tile flooring throughout. Central AC & heat and tank-less Water heater installed in 2018. The freshly painted bedrooms include a remodeled mirrored double door closet and ceiling fans. Modern recessed light fixtures throughout. Bathroom is very classy with a framed mirror above stone top vanity. For your convenience this unit includes inside laundry and 1 car private garage. The unit is located in a triplex, with shared outside patio, yard and gas BBQ for the tenants use. This will not last. We are Pet Friendly !

Call Sativia at 562-682-1708 to see this great place before its gone!

