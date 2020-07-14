All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated November 3 2019 at 5:16 AM

3542 Orange Avenue

3542 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3542 Orange Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW!! 2 bedroom/1 bath upstairs unit for rent in California Heights! Completely remodeled .The kitchen is a must see!! Freshly painted cabinets with plenty of storage, all new stainless appliances, brand new tile flooring throughout. Central AC & heat and tank-less Water heater installed in 2018. The freshly painted bedrooms include a remodeled mirrored double door closet and ceiling fans. Modern recessed light fixtures throughout. Bathroom is very classy with a framed mirror above stone top vanity. For your convenience this unit includes inside laundry and 1 car private garage. The unit is located in a triplex, with shared outside patio, yard and gas BBQ for the tenants use. This will not last. We are Pet Friendly !
Call Sativia at 562-682-1708 to see this great place before its gone!
You can view properties like this and others with my app Sativa Real Estate Investments, Available on the app store or google play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 Orange Avenue have any available units?
3542 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 3542 Orange Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3542 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3542 Orange Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3542 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3542 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 3542 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 3542 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3542 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3542 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3542 Orange Avenue has units with dishwashers.
