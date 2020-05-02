3516 E Ransom St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd3b546089 ---- This amazing condo is beautiful and features a great layout and even a fireplace! It is above the carport garage and on the second level. There is a elevator, laundry room on every floor and a trash shoot. Mail area is secure and the building is also. There is no one below you and only one shared wall. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, dishwasher and stove included. Nice kitchen window box to grow plants or just a view of the lush trees downstairs. Living area is very large and has a spacious balcony and even a fireplace. Master bedroom features a balcony as well and restroom with full tub. Both bedrooms have nice closets with laminate floors. This unit will not last long! Pet Policy: No pets Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo Year Built: 1987 Utilities Included: Water, HOA Dues, Trash, Sewer, and Gardener, Appliances Included: Stove and Dishwasher Garage / Parking: 1 Carport Flooring: Laminate Yard: Two Balconies Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No Move In/Move Out Fee: $100 Non refundable fee tenant will pay HOA management directly prior to move in. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Onsite Coin Operated Laundry Private Balcony