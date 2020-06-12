All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 11 2019

3510 Elm Ave #32

3510 Elm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Elm Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Top Floor Condo in Prime Bixby Knolls! - Now Leasing! An amazing 1 bedroom condo located in a gated, well maintained community that features lush grounds, an in-ground pool, outdoor patio area and gated entry. The unit is uniquely situated on the top floor with no common walls and has its own walkway and front patio area. The interior of the condo features a spacious main living room with laminate flooring, wall mounted A/C, a built in book case, two large windows overlooking the lushly landscaped courtyard and pool. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator and the entire unit has been freshly painted. The hallway leading to the bathroom and bedroom boasts added cabinet storage and the bedroom has a full length - floor to ceiling closet and a large floor ceiling window overlooking Elm St. Gated and covered parking and a storage box are also included.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4934909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Elm Ave #32 have any available units?
3510 Elm Ave #32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Elm Ave #32 have?
Some of 3510 Elm Ave #32's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Elm Ave #32 currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Elm Ave #32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Elm Ave #32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Elm Ave #32 is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Elm Ave #32 offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Elm Ave #32 offers parking.
Does 3510 Elm Ave #32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Elm Ave #32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Elm Ave #32 have a pool?
Yes, 3510 Elm Ave #32 has a pool.
Does 3510 Elm Ave #32 have accessible units?
No, 3510 Elm Ave #32 does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Elm Ave #32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Elm Ave #32 does not have units with dishwashers.
