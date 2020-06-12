3510 Elm Ave #32

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful Top Floor Condo in Prime Bixby Knolls! - Now Leasing! An amazing 1 bedroom condo located in a gated, well maintained community that features lush grounds, an in-ground pool, outdoor patio area and gated entry. The unit is uniquely situated on the top floor with no common walls and has its own walkway and front patio area. The interior of the condo features a spacious main living room with laminate flooring, wall mounted A/C, a built in book case, two large windows overlooking the lushly landscaped courtyard and pool. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator and the entire unit has been freshly painted. The hallway leading to the bathroom and bedroom boasts added cabinet storage and the bedroom has a full length - floor to ceiling closet and a large floor ceiling window overlooking Elm St. Gated and covered parking and a storage box are also included.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE4934909)