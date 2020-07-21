All apartments in Long Beach
3506 Faust Avenue
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:05 AM

3506 Faust Avenue

3506 Faust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Faust Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this wonderful tree lined street in the sought after Plaza area of Long Beach! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath darling gem.. is ready for its new owner. Enter into the living room with fireplace and lots of light. The eating area and living room opens to the large backyard with grass, patio and mature trees. Well maintained home with hardwood floors and new carpets, new paint, and upgraded plumbing throughout. The bedrooms are good size and bathroom has darling sit down vanity. There is plenty of space and cabinets in the kitchen with washer/dryer hook up, dishwasher and more. The one car garage has long driveway and room overhead for storage. Don’t miss out on this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Faust Avenue have any available units?
3506 Faust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 Faust Avenue have?
Some of 3506 Faust Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 Faust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Faust Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Faust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3506 Faust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3506 Faust Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3506 Faust Avenue offers parking.
Does 3506 Faust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Faust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Faust Avenue have a pool?
No, 3506 Faust Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Faust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3506 Faust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Faust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 Faust Avenue has units with dishwashers.
