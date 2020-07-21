3506 Faust Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this wonderful tree lined street in the sought after Plaza area of Long Beach! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath darling gem.. is ready for its new owner. Enter into the living room with fireplace and lots of light. The eating area and living room opens to the large backyard with grass, patio and mature trees. Well maintained home with hardwood floors and new carpets, new paint, and upgraded plumbing throughout. The bedrooms are good size and bathroom has darling sit down vanity. There is plenty of space and cabinets in the kitchen with washer/dryer hook up, dishwasher and more. The one car garage has long driveway and room overhead for storage. Don’t miss out on this wonderful home!