3461 East Janice Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this North Long Beach stunner! This LARGE 4BD-2BA house is a must see . This home contains an ample living room, galley way kitchen, laundry room off of kitchen with hookups, 2 bonus rooms and a spacious backyard! Perfect for entertaining! Make this your next home, inquire today.



Visit rpmlongbeach.com for a self showing tour!



*Back Yard

*Attached garage

*Gardener included

*Pets considered upon owner approval with additional deposit



$2850.00 Rent

$2850.00 Deposit

$225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee

$39 Non-refundable Application Fee



Criteria

-620 FICO Score

-3x monthly rent in gross income

-No Evictions

-2 year work history

-Positive feedback from landlords



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.