All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3461 East Janice Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3461 East Janice Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3461 East Janice Street

3461 Janice Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3461 Janice Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Ramona Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this North Long Beach stunner! This LARGE 4BD-2BA house is a must see . This home contains an ample living room, galley way kitchen, laundry room off of kitchen with hookups, 2 bonus rooms and a spacious backyard! Perfect for entertaining! Make this your next home, inquire today.

Visit rpmlongbeach.com for a self showing tour!

*Back Yard
*Attached garage
*Gardener included
*Pets considered upon owner approval with additional deposit

$2850.00 Rent
$2850.00 Deposit
$225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee
$39 Non-refundable Application Fee

Criteria
-620 FICO Score
-3x monthly rent in gross income
-No Evictions
-2 year work history
-Positive feedback from landlords

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3461 East Janice Street have any available units?
3461 East Janice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 3461 East Janice Street currently offering any rent specials?
3461 East Janice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3461 East Janice Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3461 East Janice Street is pet friendly.
Does 3461 East Janice Street offer parking?
Yes, 3461 East Janice Street offers parking.
Does 3461 East Janice Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3461 East Janice Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3461 East Janice Street have a pool?
No, 3461 East Janice Street does not have a pool.
Does 3461 East Janice Street have accessible units?
No, 3461 East Janice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3461 East Janice Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3461 East Janice Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3461 East Janice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3461 East Janice Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine