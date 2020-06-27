3448 Hathaway Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Very spacious one bedroom and one full bath condo in The Palms!!! This unit shows light and bright and features granite counter tops with an upgraded kitchen and stainless steel appliances to include stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and opens up to your own private balcony and washer/dryer. This unit comes with a covered carport. Relax and entertain at the association pool, spa, and barbeque area. Great location!!! Close by shopping, freeways and CSULB!!!