All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3448 Hathaway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3448 Hathaway Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

3448 Hathaway Avenue

3448 Hathaway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Traffic Circle
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3448 Hathaway Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Very spacious one bedroom and one full bath condo in The Palms!!! This unit shows light and bright and features granite counter tops with an upgraded kitchen and stainless steel appliances to include stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and opens up to your own private balcony and washer/dryer. This unit comes with a covered carport. Relax and entertain at the association pool, spa, and barbeque area. Great location!!! Close by shopping, freeways and CSULB!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3448 Hathaway Avenue have any available units?
3448 Hathaway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3448 Hathaway Avenue have?
Some of 3448 Hathaway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3448 Hathaway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3448 Hathaway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3448 Hathaway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3448 Hathaway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3448 Hathaway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3448 Hathaway Avenue offers parking.
Does 3448 Hathaway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3448 Hathaway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3448 Hathaway Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3448 Hathaway Avenue has a pool.
Does 3448 Hathaway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3448 Hathaway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3448 Hathaway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3448 Hathaway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine