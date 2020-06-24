All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3441 East Andy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3441 East Andy Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

3441 East Andy Street

3441 E Andy St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3441 E Andy St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Ramona Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
garage
This extra-large remodeled 2 bedroom & 1.5 bath town home style apartment includes a kitchen with a built-in electric stove, oven, ceramic flooring, brand new laminate floors, paint and much more. Approx. 1300 sq. ft. town home style apartment, 200 sq ft extra large patio, two balconies and one closed garage. Spacious walk in closets, Laundry hook ups, lots of storage space. Water, trash and sewer are included.
Located near Downey Ave. and South St, near Lakewood Long Beach border. Close to Lakewood Medical Center. Conveniently located, close to freeway, public transport, shopping, restaurants, Walmart, Lakewood mall, Starbucks, LA Fitness across the street.
Rent will be $2,100 with security deposit of $2,100.
These are sample photos, the flooring and the cabinets could be of different color.
To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 550
We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
Quiet household
No Pets
Section 8 ok
Application Fee: $39.95 per adult prospective resident for the background check. No fee for filling out an application.

Please 562 650 80 five nine for viewing.

Looking for a quality tenant.

(RLNE4778232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 East Andy Street have any available units?
3441 East Andy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 East Andy Street have?
Some of 3441 East Andy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 East Andy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3441 East Andy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 East Andy Street pet-friendly?
No, 3441 East Andy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3441 East Andy Street offer parking?
Yes, 3441 East Andy Street offers parking.
Does 3441 East Andy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 East Andy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 East Andy Street have a pool?
No, 3441 East Andy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3441 East Andy Street have accessible units?
No, 3441 East Andy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 East Andy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3441 East Andy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine