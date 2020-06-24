3441 East Andy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym garage

This extra-large remodeled 2 bedroom & 1.5 bath town home style apartment includes a kitchen with a built-in electric stove, oven, ceramic flooring, brand new laminate floors, paint and much more. Approx. 1300 sq. ft. town home style apartment, 200 sq ft extra large patio, two balconies and one closed garage. Spacious walk in closets, Laundry hook ups, lots of storage space. Water, trash and sewer are included.

Located near Downey Ave. and South St, near Lakewood Long Beach border. Close to Lakewood Medical Center. Conveniently located, close to freeway, public transport, shopping, restaurants, Walmart, Lakewood mall, Starbucks, LA Fitness across the street.

Rent will be $2,100 with security deposit of $2,100.

These are sample photos, the flooring and the cabinets could be of different color.

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 550

We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

Quiet household

No Pets

Section 8 ok

Application Fee: $39.95 per adult prospective resident for the background check. No fee for filling out an application.



Please 562 650 80 five nine for viewing.



Looking for a quality tenant.



