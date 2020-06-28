All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

3408 Hathaway Ave #205

3408 Hathaway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Hathaway Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in The Palms - Welcome to this gorgeous community, The Palms. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is sure to impress with its stunning upgrades! As you walk through the door you will be greeted with an open floor plan, living/dining and a beautiful kitchen with spacious cabinets, granite counters, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. There is plenty of room in the dinning area for parties and intimate dinners, or relax on your private balcony, with tree top views! The master bedroom has direct access to the balcony along with a walk in closet. The master bathroom is complete with granite counters, wrap around cabinets and mirrors and an oversized soak tub! The bedrooms are split, with the second bedroom having a Jack and Jill entry from hall and bedroom, as well as a walk in closet. There is updated flooring, two tone paint, crown molding, smooth ceilings, central air/heat with a NEST thermostat, linen closet and a full size washer and dryer. The unit also has a one car garage and one additional parking space! The community includes a pool, spa, fitness center and a clubhouse. Located near the 405/605/710 freeways, Belmont Shore, Downtown LB, Beach and some of the Best restaurants around. You will fall in love! For your viewing appointment please contact our office at 562-433-4700. CaDRE #01961007

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5102070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 have any available units?
3408 Hathaway Ave #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 have?
Some of 3408 Hathaway Ave #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Hathaway Ave #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 offers parking.
Does 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 have a pool?
Yes, 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 has a pool.
Does 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 have accessible units?
No, 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Hathaway Ave #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
