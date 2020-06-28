3408 Hathaway Ave #205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in The Palms - Welcome to this gorgeous community, The Palms. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is sure to impress with its stunning upgrades! As you walk through the door you will be greeted with an open floor plan, living/dining and a beautiful kitchen with spacious cabinets, granite counters, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. There is plenty of room in the dinning area for parties and intimate dinners, or relax on your private balcony, with tree top views! The master bedroom has direct access to the balcony along with a walk in closet. The master bathroom is complete with granite counters, wrap around cabinets and mirrors and an oversized soak tub! The bedrooms are split, with the second bedroom having a Jack and Jill entry from hall and bedroom, as well as a walk in closet. There is updated flooring, two tone paint, crown molding, smooth ceilings, central air/heat with a NEST thermostat, linen closet and a full size washer and dryer. The unit also has a one car garage and one additional parking space! The community includes a pool, spa, fitness center and a clubhouse. Located near the 405/605/710 freeways, Belmont Shore, Downtown LB, Beach and some of the Best restaurants around. You will fall in love! For your viewing appointment please contact our office at 562-433-4700. CaDRE #01961007



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5102070)