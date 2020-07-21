All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3384 De Forest Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3384 De Forest Ave.
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

3384 De Forest Ave.

3384 De Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3384 De Forest Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
North Wrigley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3384 De Forest Ave. Available 10/01/19 Huge Two Story Home with Fireplace and 3-Car Garage in Wrigley! - This wonderful Wrigley home has a long list of features. As you enter this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom detached home, you will immediately notice the high vaulted ceilings and expansive living areas. The formal living room features a large bay window and the great room features a crackling fireplace, ceiling fan and direct access to the kitchen, which is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, beautiful wood cabinets, and ceramic tiled countertops. The kitchen is spacious and very functional. The living area comes with a cozy fireplace and opens to an added bonus room which serves as a den. An over-sized 3-car attached garage, laundry hook-ups in the garage and low maintenance landscaping make this the perfect home. Located near Magnolia Ave. and Wardlow Rd.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE2292371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3384 De Forest Ave. have any available units?
3384 De Forest Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3384 De Forest Ave. have?
Some of 3384 De Forest Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3384 De Forest Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3384 De Forest Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3384 De Forest Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3384 De Forest Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3384 De Forest Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3384 De Forest Ave. offers parking.
Does 3384 De Forest Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3384 De Forest Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3384 De Forest Ave. have a pool?
No, 3384 De Forest Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3384 De Forest Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3384 De Forest Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3384 De Forest Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3384 De Forest Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine