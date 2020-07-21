Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3384 De Forest Ave. Available 10/01/19 Huge Two Story Home with Fireplace and 3-Car Garage in Wrigley! - This wonderful Wrigley home has a long list of features. As you enter this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom detached home, you will immediately notice the high vaulted ceilings and expansive living areas. The formal living room features a large bay window and the great room features a crackling fireplace, ceiling fan and direct access to the kitchen, which is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, beautiful wood cabinets, and ceramic tiled countertops. The kitchen is spacious and very functional. The living area comes with a cozy fireplace and opens to an added bonus room which serves as a den. An over-sized 3-car attached garage, laundry hook-ups in the garage and low maintenance landscaping make this the perfect home. Located near Magnolia Ave. and Wardlow Rd.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE2292371)