Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3376 Elm
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

3376 Elm

3376 Elm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3376 Elm Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
3376 Elm Available 07/15/19 Beautiful Two Story Townhome in Bixby Knolls! - This wonderful town-home features a modern and bright paint scheme which accents the unique design and style of the unit. With a large open floor plan, the unit seems larger than the already spacious 1000 square feet. The expansive main living room boasts vaulted ceilings, a large bay window, fireplace, laminate wood flooring and connects to the dining area and adjacent kitchen, which is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Upstairs there is a large master suite with a walk in closet and an attached bathroom with a second bedroom and private attached bathroom. There is also a 3rd guest bathroom downstairs. A private 2-car attached garage and in ground community spa and BBQ area round out the feature of this fabulous unit. Located in the heart of Bixby Knolls, this unit is walking distance to quaint shops, trendy cafes and several coffee houses. Located near Long Beach Blvd. and Wardlow Rd.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE2441574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

