32 3rd Place

Incredible Ocean Front home with Panoramic Views. Step inside and the home just opens up; wall-to-wall windows that dominate the room. But don't let the views make you miss the amenities of elegant hardwood floors, recessed lighting, forced-air heating, and ceiling fans. The layout is an open floor plan (Living Room opens to the Dining Area, and opens to the Kitchen). Picture sitting on the Balcony at sunset. The kitchen offers plenty of storage and includes New Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, New Microwave Oven and in-sink Disposal. From there step back to the private areas with 2 roomy bedrooms, of which one is a Master Bedroom with its own Master Bathroom. Both Bathrooms are appointed with designer tile work, glass enclosures, and espresso dark cabinets. This home provides inside laundry hook-ups and stacked washer/dryer, plus a shared laundry room in the complex. No worries about parking with your own private garage with storage Plus the parking space on the driveway in front of the garage. Once home, you can literally walk steps down to the beach, or a stroll to Shoreline Village, East Arts District, Shops and Restaurants. Could you ask for more?