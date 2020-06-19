All apartments in Long Beach
32 3rd Place

32 3rd Pl
Location

32 3rd Pl, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible Ocean Front home with Panoramic Views. Step inside and the home just opens up; wall-to-wall windows that dominate the room. But don't let the views make you miss the amenities of elegant hardwood floors, recessed lighting, forced-air heating, and ceiling fans. The layout is an open floor plan (Living Room opens to the Dining Area, and opens to the Kitchen). Picture sitting on the Balcony at sunset. The kitchen offers plenty of storage and includes New Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, New Microwave Oven and in-sink Disposal. From there step back to the private areas with 2 roomy bedrooms, of which one is a Master Bedroom with its own Master Bathroom. Both Bathrooms are appointed with designer tile work, glass enclosures, and espresso dark cabinets. This home provides inside laundry hook-ups and stacked washer/dryer, plus a shared laundry room in the complex. No worries about parking with your own private garage with storage Plus the parking space on the driveway in front of the garage. Once home, you can literally walk steps down to the beach, or a stroll to Shoreline Village, East Arts District, Shops and Restaurants. Could you ask for more?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 3rd Place have any available units?
32 3rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 3rd Place have?
Some of 32 3rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 3rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
32 3rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 3rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 32 3rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 32 3rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 32 3rd Place offers parking.
Does 32 3rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 3rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 3rd Place have a pool?
No, 32 3rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 32 3rd Place have accessible units?
No, 32 3rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 32 3rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 3rd Place has units with dishwashers.
