This is what you call easy living. Beautiful three bedroom two bath home with a family room. Easy to care for front and back yard. Two car detached garage with a long driveway. Upgraded, modern kitchen. Close to Berney elementary school. Close to shopping and banking. This home is near 405 fwy and 710 fwy. Great neighborhood. Don't miss out on this wonderful home.