Enjoy this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom quaint home recently remodeled throughout! New floors, new interior and exterior paint, updated kitchen with Viking oven and custom European refrigerator and updated bathroom. Enjoy the single family living in this historical craftsman home located in the heart of Belmont Heights. Low maintenance yard with new turf in the front and back. Located close to 2nd Street offering an array of Restaurants and shops and just minutes to the sand!