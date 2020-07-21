316 West 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/17/19 Newly remodeled craftsman cottage in the heart of downtown Long Beach. Walk a few blocks to historic Pine and Promenade to enjoy shops, restaurants and entertainment or 1 mile to the beach. This cottage has the charm of a historic home built in 1910, but has new plumbing, electric, bamboo floors, Samsung appliances, quartz counter

tops and new cabinets. The cottage has a traditional craftsman layout with two bedrooms, a formal dining room, living room and kitchen. The home also includes a spacious finished attic and cozy front porch.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12427189



(RLNE5041542)