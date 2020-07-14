All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

315 West 3rd Street #509

315 West 3rd Street · (562) 362-5584
Location

315 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 West 3rd Street #509 · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
One Bedroom - Utilities Included - Breathtaking Views! - Step into the breathtaking lobby of the Willmore Building, a historical landmark built in 1925 in the tradition of a 15th-century Italian palace. This great one bedroom unit on Floor 5 features 1920's charm and all noted utilities included!! The vintage bathroom has a separate vanity/dressing area, built-in cabinets and a newly reglazed original tub. The large windows in the kitchen, living room and bedroom invite wonderful breezes in and priceless views out. The Willmore is within walking distance to downtown, the Pike and Pine Street with shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Enjoy the downtown city lifestyle. Entertain on the solarium on penthouse level or in the newly updated rooftop deck. Landlord covers all utilities except cable and internet.

Small dogs and cats accepted with an additional deposit!
Pet Policy: Small Pets allowed
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gas, Sewer, Electricity HOA Dues
Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator
Garage / Parking: Street Parking
Flooring: Laminate,Tile
Yard: Balcony area
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE4032912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

