315 West 3rd Street #509

One Bedroom - Utilities Included - Breathtaking Views! - Step into the breathtaking lobby of the Willmore Building, a historical landmark built in 1925 in the tradition of a 15th-century Italian palace. This great one bedroom unit on Floor 5 features 1920's charm and all noted utilities included!! The vintage bathroom has a separate vanity/dressing area, built-in cabinets and a newly reglazed original tub. The large windows in the kitchen, living room and bedroom invite wonderful breezes in and priceless views out. The Willmore is within walking distance to downtown, the Pike and Pine Street with shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Enjoy the downtown city lifestyle. Entertain on the solarium on penthouse level or in the newly updated rooftop deck. Landlord covers all utilities except cable and internet.



Small dogs and cats accepted with an additional deposit!

Pet Policy: Small Pets allowed

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Condo

Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gas, Sewer, Electricity HOA Dues

Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator

Garage / Parking: Street Parking

Flooring: Laminate,Tile

Yard: Balcony area

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: $0

Move-Out Fee: $0



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



