3132 E. THERESA STREET (ONE TIME RENTAL)

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

SPANISH CASTLE FLAT - 1,265 SQ. FT. APARTMENT - Rare opportunity to live in a very special, EXTRA LARGE ((1,265 square foot)) classic Spanish flat in the charming Rose Park Historic District neighborhood of Long Beach. Our unique Spanish Revival upstairs one bedroom has many original features, such as 1920's original tile in the kitchen and bath, beautiful hardwood floors, classic Spanish sconces and light fixtures, built-in cabinets and huge closets for extra storage, a faux tile fireplace and oodles of vintage charm! This lovely unit has a separate dining room and it's own private balcony. And, it truly is larger than some homes and feels more like a 2 bedroom! This unit comes with its own private one-car garage.



Tons of windows allow for great natural light and terrific cross-ventilation to enjoy the ocean breezes. Bedroom in the back and no common walls allow for extra privacy. Nice-sized kitchen w/gas stove and refrigerator. Laundry room on site. The building exterior and interior hallways were professionally painted with a tasteful Spanish color palette chosen by a professional colorist. (Some of the photos show the previous exterior paint and features that have since been updated).



Convenient to CSULB, downtown, and only 6 blocks from the beach. Walk to Starbuck's, Hole Mole, "Eggs, Etc." and the grocery store. Only minutes from the 4th Street Arts District.



Terms: $1,800/monthly rent, $1,850 deposit, 1 year lease. Renter's insurance with proof of insurance required. Sorry, no pets, no exceptions. This is a non-smoking building. Available approximately mid January, 2018.



If you love vintage style and don't want the typical boring boxy apartment, then this one's for you! Please contact Kolby at Pabst Kinney at show contact info to arrange a showing. Pabst Kinney Management arranges the showings, but we manage it the rest of the year. This has been a family-owned building since the 1960's.



Thank you for your interest!



No Pets Allowed



