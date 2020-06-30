All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 310 Olive Ave. #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
310 Olive Ave. #2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

310 Olive Ave. #2

310 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

310 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
310 Olive Ave. #2 Available 04/01/20 2BR/2BA Condo in East Village! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the East Village Arts District and 3 blocks from Alamitos Beach. This condo offers lots of upgrades, including stainless steel appliances, travertine flooring, custom paint, built in electric fireplace, and more! Comes with one gated parking space and a washer (no dryer). Small dogs considered with refundable pet deposit.

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Kevin Dever at 248-417-6725. BRE No. #02080507

(RLNE5595603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Olive Ave. #2 have any available units?
310 Olive Ave. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Olive Ave. #2 have?
Some of 310 Olive Ave. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Olive Ave. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
310 Olive Ave. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Olive Ave. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Olive Ave. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 310 Olive Ave. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 310 Olive Ave. #2 offers parking.
Does 310 Olive Ave. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Olive Ave. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Olive Ave. #2 have a pool?
No, 310 Olive Ave. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 310 Olive Ave. #2 have accessible units?
No, 310 Olive Ave. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Olive Ave. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Olive Ave. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine