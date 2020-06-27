All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2920 E 70th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2920 E 70th Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

2920 E 70th Street

2920 E 70th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2920 E 70th St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Artesia Freeway Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful, clean and spacious upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. 2 balconies. Master bdrm has private 3/4 bath, walk in closet and balcony. Both bedrooms are good sized. New paint and carpet. Upgraded tile flooring in kitchen, hallway and baths. Gated building. 1 assigned garage space. (No other on-site parking, so if you have 2 cars the other parks on the street). Community laundry. Wall furnace and 1 wall air conditioner. This is a quality apartment looking for a quality tenant. NO pets. NO smoking/vaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 E 70th Street have any available units?
2920 E 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 E 70th Street have?
Some of 2920 E 70th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 E 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2920 E 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 E 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2920 E 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2920 E 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2920 E 70th Street offers parking.
Does 2920 E 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 E 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 E 70th Street have a pool?
No, 2920 E 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2920 E 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 2920 E 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 E 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 E 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine