2920 E 70th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful, clean and spacious upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. 2 balconies. Master bdrm has private 3/4 bath, walk in closet and balcony. Both bedrooms are good sized. New paint and carpet. Upgraded tile flooring in kitchen, hallway and baths. Gated building. 1 assigned garage space. (No other on-site parking, so if you have 2 cars the other parks on the street). Community laundry. Wall furnace and 1 wall air conditioner. This is a quality apartment looking for a quality tenant. NO pets. NO smoking/vaping.