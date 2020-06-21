2842 E 4th Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1000 square foot lower level apartment in a corner duplex on 4th Street and Gladys. New interior paint with period specific current colour palette of gray walls and crisp white trim. New window blinds and lighting. Lovely picket fenced-in yard surrounds the property. Exterior wood trim and fence is being painted white. This historical beauty has many of the original details that have been well maintained including wood floors, built-in cabinets with glass panel doors, built-in secretary, crown molding, built-in bathroom vanity and mirror. Two good sized bedrooms and large closets. Additional walk in storage unit and built-in linen storage drawers. Kitchen features gas stove and floor to ceiling cabinets, and refrigerator. Water paid by owner. Professional gardening and management service. Street parking. Ralphs neighborhood grocery store right across the street. Laundromat very close by. This property is convenient to the Beach and the 405, 605, and 22 freeways. Long Beach offers an endless variety of shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation options and is home to 11 Colleges and Universities and over 100 Hospitals.