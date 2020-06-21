All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:04 PM

2842 E 4th Street

2842 East 4th Street · (714) 642-5881
Location

2842 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1000 square foot lower level apartment in a corner duplex on 4th Street and Gladys. New interior paint with period specific current colour palette of gray walls and crisp white trim. New window blinds and lighting. Lovely picket fenced-in yard surrounds the property. Exterior wood trim and fence is being painted white. This historical beauty has many of the original details that have been well maintained including wood floors, built-in cabinets with glass panel doors, built-in secretary, crown molding, built-in bathroom vanity and mirror. Two good sized bedrooms and large closets. Additional walk in storage unit and built-in linen storage drawers. Kitchen features gas stove and floor to ceiling cabinets, and refrigerator. Water paid by owner. Professional gardening and management service. Street parking. Ralphs neighborhood grocery store right across the street. Laundromat very close by. This property is convenient to the Beach and the 405, 605, and 22 freeways. Long Beach offers an endless variety of shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation options and is home to 11 Colleges and Universities and over 100 Hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 E 4th Street have any available units?
2842 E 4th Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 E 4th Street have?
Some of 2842 E 4th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2842 E 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2842 E 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2842 E 4th Street offer parking?
No, 2842 E 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2842 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 E 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 E 4th Street have a pool?
No, 2842 E 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2842 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2842 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 E 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
