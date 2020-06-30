2744 Ladoga Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a High-End Kitchen! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house offers rich-in-color hardwood floors throughout with an open floor plan and large backyard perfect for entertaining. Recent high-end kitchen upgrade with quartz countertops, marble backsplash, Kohler farmhouse sink, and new oven/microwave. New paint and beautiful natural light throughout. Recently upgraded central heat/AC and windows make for comfortable living. Accommodating in-home laundry, kitchen pantry, and generous closets/storage. Driveway parking for 3 cars and one-car garage with attic. Gardener services included. Make this your home today!



Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;

No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum



Smoking: Non-smoking



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: House

Year Built: 1951

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Garage / Parking: One Car Garage and Driveway

Flooring: Hardwood and tile

Yard: Front and back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



