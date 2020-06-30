All apartments in Long Beach
Location

2744 Ladoga Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a High-End Kitchen! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house offers rich-in-color hardwood floors throughout with an open floor plan and large backyard perfect for entertaining. Recent high-end kitchen upgrade with quartz countertops, marble backsplash, Kohler farmhouse sink, and new oven/microwave. New paint and beautiful natural light throughout. Recently upgraded central heat/AC and windows make for comfortable living. Accommodating in-home laundry, kitchen pantry, and generous closets/storage. Driveway parking for 3 cars and one-car garage with attic. Gardener services included. Make this your home today!

Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1951
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Garage / Parking: One Car Garage and Driveway
Flooring: Hardwood and tile
Yard: Front and back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5619156)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 Ladoga Avenue have any available units?
2744 Ladoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2744 Ladoga Avenue have?
Some of 2744 Ladoga Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744 Ladoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Ladoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Ladoga Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2744 Ladoga Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2744 Ladoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2744 Ladoga Avenue offers parking.
Does 2744 Ladoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2744 Ladoga Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Ladoga Avenue have a pool?
No, 2744 Ladoga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Ladoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2744 Ladoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Ladoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2744 Ladoga Avenue has units with dishwashers.

