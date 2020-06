Amenities

This cute 1BD/1BA duplex unit has lots of charm with wood-like laminate floors, Spanish-style decorative fireplace, rainbow shower tiles, ceiling fans, and plenty of built-in shelves and cabinets throughout the home. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Convenient to Downtown Long Beach, Art Theatre of LB, Luther Burbank Elementary, LB Museum of Art, PCH, the beach, 405 FWY, CSULB, The Queen Mary, Aquarium of the Pacific, food, shopping, and more!