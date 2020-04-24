All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 3 2019 at 12:06 AM

269 East Market Street

269 E Market St · No Longer Available
Location

269 E Market St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
- Address: 269 East Market Street #2, Long Beach, CA 90805

- Rent: $1,295 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500 (On Approved Credit)
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 650 Sq.Ft.

- Fresh paint throughout
- New kitchen cabinets
- Quartz kitchen countertops
- New stainless steel stove
- Vinyl plank flooring in the majority of the unit, fresh carpets in the bedrooms
- Upgraded bathrooms
- New light fixtures & ceiling fans
- New window blinds throughout
- Shared laundry room on-site
- 1 Parking space Included
- Utilities Included: Water & Sewer

- No Pets
- This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

