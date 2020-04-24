Amenities
- Address: 269 East Market Street #2, Long Beach, CA 90805
- Rent: $1,295 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500 (On Approved Credit)
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 650 Sq.Ft.
- Fresh paint throughout
- New kitchen cabinets
- Quartz kitchen countertops
- New stainless steel stove
- Vinyl plank flooring in the majority of the unit, fresh carpets in the bedrooms
- Upgraded bathrooms
- New light fixtures & ceiling fans
- New window blinds throughout
- Shared laundry room on-site
- 1 Parking space Included
- Utilities Included: Water & Sewer
- No Pets
- This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.