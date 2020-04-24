Amenities

- Address: 269 East Market Street #2, Long Beach, CA 90805



- Rent: $1,295 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,500 (On Approved Credit)

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx 650 Sq.Ft.



- Fresh paint throughout

- New kitchen cabinets

- Quartz kitchen countertops

- New stainless steel stove

- Vinyl plank flooring in the majority of the unit, fresh carpets in the bedrooms

- Upgraded bathrooms

- New light fixtures & ceiling fans

- New window blinds throughout

- Shared laundry room on-site

- 1 Parking space Included

- Utilities Included: Water & Sewer



- No Pets

- This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.