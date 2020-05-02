2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 & 3/4 baths with 2 car detach garage home. Upgraded, granite counter tops in kitchens and bathrooms, inside laundry hook ups, refrigerator, extra large living and dining room, plus very large great room with wood beams across the ceiling with large sliding door to outside backyard, nice size bedrooms, A/C, forced air, sprinkler system, tile in bathrooms & kitchen, refinished dark walnut color original hardwood floors in halls, bedrooms and living room. Carpet in the great room area only. Backyard includes outside patio area, Pomegranate, Kumquat & Lemon trees.