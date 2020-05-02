All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:50 AM

2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue

2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 & 3/4 baths with 2 car detach garage home. Upgraded, granite counter tops in kitchens and bathrooms, inside laundry hook ups, refrigerator, extra large living and dining room, plus very large great room with wood beams across the ceiling with large sliding door to outside backyard, nice size bedrooms, A/C, forced air, sprinkler system, tile in bathrooms & kitchen, refinished dark walnut color original hardwood floors in halls, bedrooms and living room. Carpet in the great room area only. Backyard includes outside patio area, Pomegranate, Kumquat & Lemon trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue have any available units?
2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue have?
Some of 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue offers parking.
Does 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue have a pool?
No, 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2542 Vuelta Grande Avenue has units with dishwashers.
