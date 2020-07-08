All apartments in Long Beach
2511 E Spaulding St
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

2511 E Spaulding St

2511 East Spaulding Street · No Longer Available
Location

2511 East Spaulding Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d22e88e068 ---- Your Search Stops Now! This 1 Bedroom home has everything you\'re looking for and more! The home has been completely remodeled, featuring fresh paint, brand new gray-toned vinyl plank flooring, and a new kitchen! Kitchen features fresh white cabinets and gray-toned granite countertops, as well as matching stainless steel appliances. Bedroom has tons of natural lighting. Bathroom offers subway tiled shower/bath combo and new sink and vanity. 1 car garage comes with the home. Small pets will be considered. Call us today! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Residence Year Built: 1941 Utilities Included: None Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Vinyl Plank Flooring Yard: Front Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 E Spaulding St have any available units?
2511 E Spaulding St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 E Spaulding St have?
Some of 2511 E Spaulding St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 E Spaulding St currently offering any rent specials?
2511 E Spaulding St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 E Spaulding St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 E Spaulding St is pet friendly.
Does 2511 E Spaulding St offer parking?
Yes, 2511 E Spaulding St offers parking.
Does 2511 E Spaulding St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 E Spaulding St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 E Spaulding St have a pool?
No, 2511 E Spaulding St does not have a pool.
Does 2511 E Spaulding St have accessible units?
No, 2511 E Spaulding St does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 E Spaulding St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 E Spaulding St does not have units with dishwashers.

