2511 E Spaulding St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d22e88e068 ---- Your Search Stops Now! This 1 Bedroom home has everything you\'re looking for and more! The home has been completely remodeled, featuring fresh paint, brand new gray-toned vinyl plank flooring, and a new kitchen! Kitchen features fresh white cabinets and gray-toned granite countertops, as well as matching stainless steel appliances. Bedroom has tons of natural lighting. Bathroom offers subway tiled shower/bath combo and new sink and vanity. 1 car garage comes with the home. Small pets will be considered. Call us today! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Residence Year Built: 1941 Utilities Included: None Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Vinyl Plank Flooring Yard: Front Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 1 Car Garage