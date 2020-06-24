All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:25 AM

2500 E 4th Street

2500 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2500 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Belmont Heights - Upgraded - Top Floor - Corner Unit - Fully Furnished - 2 Bed - 2 Full Baths - Condo with 2 Parking Spaces, All New Appliances, and In- unit laundry! Great opportunity to live in one of the best areas of Long Beach's Bluff Heights and Carol Park Historic Districts. As one of the best units in the building, this beautiful condo features an open floor plan, high ceilings, a gas fireplace in the living/dining room, and a private view balcony. Beautiful laminate and tile flooring and new carpeting throughout. Large double pane windows, skylights, ceiling fans, and cathedral-vaulted ceilings add to it's natural light and airy spacious appeal. Unit has lots of storage with large closets, a pantry, linen, and parking space storage units. Includes in-unit laundry, all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, entertainment and security systems, and air conditioning. The entire unit has been beautifully upgraded with designer touches and furnishings - just move right in! The 1982 complex is four-story with 22 total units and the pride-of-ownership HOA community is quiet, pet friendly, and professional. Walk to '4th Street Retro Row' shops, restaurants, and bars. Easy access to the beach, bike path, Long Beach Museum of Art, public transportation, parks, the Farmer's Market, neighborhood groceries, summer concerts, yoga in the park, and much more! This one checks all the boxes!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 E 4th Street have any available units?
2500 E 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 E 4th Street have?
Some of 2500 E 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2500 E 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 E 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2500 E 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2500 E 4th Street offers parking.
Does 2500 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 E 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 E 4th Street have a pool?
No, 2500 E 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2500 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2500 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 E 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
