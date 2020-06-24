2500 E 4th Street

Amenities

Belmont Heights - Upgraded - Top Floor - Corner Unit - Fully Furnished - 2 Bed - 2 Full Baths - Condo with 2 Parking Spaces, All New Appliances, and In- unit laundry! Great opportunity to live in one of the best areas of Long Beach's Bluff Heights and Carol Park Historic Districts. As one of the best units in the building, this beautiful condo features an open floor plan, high ceilings, a gas fireplace in the living/dining room, and a private view balcony. Beautiful laminate and tile flooring and new carpeting throughout. Large double pane windows, skylights, ceiling fans, and cathedral-vaulted ceilings add to it's natural light and airy spacious appeal. Unit has lots of storage with large closets, a pantry, linen, and parking space storage units. Includes in-unit laundry, all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, entertainment and security systems, and air conditioning. The entire unit has been beautifully upgraded with designer touches and furnishings - just move right in! The 1982 complex is four-story with 22 total units and the pride-of-ownership HOA community is quiet, pet friendly, and professional. Walk to '4th Street Retro Row' shops, restaurants, and bars. Easy access to the beach, bike path, Long Beach Museum of Art, public transportation, parks, the Farmer's Market, neighborhood groceries, summer concerts, yoga in the park, and much more! This one checks all the boxes!!