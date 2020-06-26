All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 240 Linden Avenue #236.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
240 Linden Avenue #236
Last updated December 12 2019 at 4:00 PM

240 Linden Avenue #236

240 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

240 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Located on Linden Avenue in the East Village Arts District in Downtown Long Beach! The apartment is located just blocks from all the restaurants and bars in Downtown Long Beach as well as the Metro Blue Line. It boasts a 94 Walk Score. Features: New paint, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, large bathroom with plenty of counter space and storage. Be a part of this beautiful city's Art District and its marvelous attractions just minutes away. Enjoy fine dining on Pine Ave. and stroll the shops on Shoreline Village. Enjoy this city's cultural events and entertainment as well as the art studios and merchants that are located in Downtown Long Beach. Small pets okay. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Linden Avenue #236 have any available units?
240 Linden Avenue #236 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 240 Linden Avenue #236 currently offering any rent specials?
240 Linden Avenue #236 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Linden Avenue #236 pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Linden Avenue #236 is pet friendly.
Does 240 Linden Avenue #236 offer parking?
No, 240 Linden Avenue #236 does not offer parking.
Does 240 Linden Avenue #236 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Linden Avenue #236 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Linden Avenue #236 have a pool?
No, 240 Linden Avenue #236 does not have a pool.
Does 240 Linden Avenue #236 have accessible units?
No, 240 Linden Avenue #236 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Linden Avenue #236 have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Linden Avenue #236 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Linden Avenue #236 have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Linden Avenue #236 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine