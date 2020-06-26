240 Linden Avenue #236

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Located on Linden Avenue in the East Village Arts District in Downtown Long Beach! The apartment is located just blocks from all the restaurants and bars in Downtown Long Beach as well as the Metro Blue Line. It boasts a 94 Walk Score. Features: New paint, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, large bathroom with plenty of counter space and storage. Be a part of this beautiful city's Art District and its marvelous attractions just minutes away. Enjoy fine dining on Pine Ave. and stroll the shops on Shoreline Village. Enjoy this city's cultural events and entertainment as well as the art studios and merchants that are located in Downtown Long Beach. Small pets okay. This one won't last long!