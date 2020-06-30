231 Elm Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard parking 24hr maintenance garage

Discount / Promo: LIMITED OFFER:

Get the chance to take advantage of $1000 movein discount for lease signed before the end of March.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Come and see this gorgeous townhouse-condo home property rental with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on the friendly and dynamic Downtown neighborhood in Long Beach!



The spacious interior greets you as you walk into this unfurnished home with high vaulted ceilings, double pane windows, and vinyl flooring. Its lovely kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertop, quartz countertop, kitchen island, and appliances such as microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Outside, one can relax with its awesome patio, deck, courtyard, and small complex. In-unit washer and dryer are provided along with with a single-car attached garage. An installed electric heater and central air conditioning serve as its climate control.



Tenants pay the electric and water bills whereas the HOA fees that cover trash, sewage, and landscaping will be the responsibility of the landlord. Accepting Section 8 for this property.



Additional Details:

Its a dog-friendly home but only small dogs (15 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Harvey Milk Park, Victory Park, and Lincoln Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 98/100, Transit Score is 79/100, and Bikescore is 89/100. This property is considered as a Walkers and Bikers Paradise so errands and trips are conveniently done either on foot or by bicycle. It also has excellent transit.



