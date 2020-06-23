All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:45 AM

2309

2309 Long Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90806
Southeast Wrigley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
(Available starting May 1, 2020)

Stay with comfort & style! All utilities & Wi-Fi included !

(all included) for the entire unit ; or

for one master suite

Furnished apartment with two master suites bedrooms. Each comes with its own full bathroom, walkin closet and balcony. The condo also has central A/C, full kitchen, cooking gears, in-unit laundry, all living necessities (TV, Ruko TV, free wifi, cooking supplies, coffee, towels, etc). High-end beds with memory foam and pillow top mattress, we know a good rest means everything to you. All utilities are included!

Safe and secured building with two inside garage parking.

Its 3 min drives from tons of shops, restaurants and supermarkets. 8 min from the closest beach, 10 min from Long Beach airport, 20 min from Disney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 have any available units?
2309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 have?
Some of 2309's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 currently offering any rent specials?
2309 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 pet-friendly?
No, 2309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2309 offer parking?
Yes, 2309 does offer parking.
Does 2309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 have a pool?
No, 2309 does not have a pool.
Does 2309 have accessible units?
No, 2309 does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 does not have units with dishwashers.
