Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

(Available starting May 1, 2020)



Stay with comfort & style! All utilities & Wi-Fi included !



(all included) for the entire unit ; or



for one master suite



Furnished apartment with two master suites bedrooms. Each comes with its own full bathroom, walkin closet and balcony. The condo also has central A/C, full kitchen, cooking gears, in-unit laundry, all living necessities (TV, Ruko TV, free wifi, cooking supplies, coffee, towels, etc). High-end beds with memory foam and pillow top mattress, we know a good rest means everything to you. All utilities are included!



Safe and secured building with two inside garage parking.



Its 3 min drives from tons of shops, restaurants and supermarkets. 8 min from the closest beach, 10 min from Long Beach airport, 20 min from Disney.