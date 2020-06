Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated 2 Bedroom Unit with Large Backyard! - Property Id: 163620



Newly renovated rear duplex unit with large private backyard and garage located in artcraft manor just moments from the beach! Fully renovated kitchen with quartz countertops, new plank flooring throughout, large backyard and washer/dryer hookup... No Pets - No Smoking - No Co-Signers

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163620

Property Id 163620



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5587054)