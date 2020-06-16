227 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Awesome location! This adorable upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment has a lovely entrance with 1920 featues. Staircase leads to the large living room, dining area, and enclosed front patio with peek a boo view of structures along Ocean Blvd. The kitchen with a gas oven, new kitchen cabinets and tops, tile floors, The spacious living / dining area has lots of windows for air and light and features a built-in china cabinet. Both bedrooms are good size have lots of windows for light and ceiling fans to keep the unit cool. There are laminate floors throughout the unit and plenty of vintage charm to spare! Centrally located in downtown Long Beach's renowned East Village Arts District, surrounded by an endless variety of dining, shopping, recreation, and entertainment options. A five-minute stroll takes you to Shoreline Drive with several parks, the Aquarium of the Pacific and the Long Beach Arena to enjoy. The City of Long Beach is one of America's most bicycle-friendly cities. Coin operated washer and dryer conveniently located on site. Street parking only however Long Beach has parking structures that rent spaces monthly.