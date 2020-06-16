All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

227 Atlantic Avenue

227 Atlantic Avenue · (714) 642-5881
Location

227 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome location! This adorable upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment has a lovely entrance with 1920 featues. Staircase leads to the large living room, dining area, and enclosed front patio with peek a boo view of structures along Ocean Blvd. The kitchen with a gas oven, new kitchen cabinets and tops, tile floors, The spacious living / dining area has lots of windows for air and light and features a built-in china cabinet. Both bedrooms are good size have lots of windows for light and ceiling fans to keep the unit cool. There are laminate floors throughout the unit and plenty of vintage charm to spare! Centrally located in downtown Long Beach's renowned East Village Arts District, surrounded by an endless variety of dining, shopping, recreation, and entertainment options. A five-minute stroll takes you to Shoreline Drive with several parks, the Aquarium of the Pacific and the Long Beach Arena to enjoy. The City of Long Beach is one of America's most bicycle-friendly cities. Coin operated washer and dryer conveniently located on site. Street parking only however Long Beach has parking structures that rent spaces monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
227 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 227 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
227 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 227 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 227 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 227 Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 227 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 227 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 227 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 227 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
