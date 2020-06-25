2257 Olive Ave

Amenities

Newly Upgraded One Bedroom | Prime Long Beach Location - Home is where the heart is. Prepare yourself to fall in love with this new construction, 1 Bed 1 Bath single family home (duplex) with no one above or below! This light and bright floor plan come with new laminate flooring, neutral paint, recessed lighting, faux wood blinds and spacious living room and dining room area. Gorgeous remodeled chefs kitchen with new quartz counters, upgraded cabinets, new flooring, recessed lighting, and brand new Whirlpool stove, oven, and microwave. The bathroom has matching quartz countertop, Tiled Tub/shower, automatic exhaust fan, and ample lighting. Master bedroom has a good-sized closet with mirror sliding doors. Convenient one car assigned space. Located in one of the more desirable areas of Long Beach, this home is walking distance to miles of biking and hiking trails to the ocean! Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, freeways and 91 & 710 and just 5-minute drive to the beach! This is the perfect place to call home!



