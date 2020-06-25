All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2257 Olive Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2257 Olive Ave
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

2257 Olive Ave

2257 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2257 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
Central Long Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Newly Upgraded One Bedroom | Prime Long Beach Location - Home is where the heart is. Prepare yourself to fall in love with this new construction, 1 Bed 1 Bath single family home (duplex) with no one above or below! This light and bright floor plan come with new laminate flooring, neutral paint, recessed lighting, faux wood blinds and spacious living room and dining room area. Gorgeous remodeled chefs kitchen with new quartz counters, upgraded cabinets, new flooring, recessed lighting, and brand new Whirlpool stove, oven, and microwave. The bathroom has matching quartz countertop, Tiled Tub/shower, automatic exhaust fan, and ample lighting. Master bedroom has a good-sized closet with mirror sliding doors. Convenient one car assigned space. Located in one of the more desirable areas of Long Beach, this home is walking distance to miles of biking and hiking trails to the ocean! Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, freeways and 91 & 710 and just 5-minute drive to the beach! This is the perfect place to call home!

(RLNE4810959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 Olive Ave have any available units?
2257 Olive Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2257 Olive Ave have?
Some of 2257 Olive Ave's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2257 Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2257 Olive Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 Olive Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2257 Olive Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2257 Olive Ave offer parking?
No, 2257 Olive Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2257 Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 Olive Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 Olive Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2257 Olive Ave has a pool.
Does 2257 Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 2257 Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2257 Olive Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine