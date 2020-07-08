All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 2 2019 at 8:51 AM

2245 E.6th St

2245 E 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

2245 E 6th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Two bedroom, two bath front end unit located on top floor in a control access building and close to transportation and shopping. This unit will have new hardwood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms and new tile in the kitchen and bath areas. The kitchen area will have new granite counter tops, refinished kitchen cabinets, new stove, new dishwasher and new refrigerator. Other features include fresh paint,new ceiling fans in bedrooms, new mini blinds, new verticals, wall gas heater and a balcony. Two parking spaces included with this rental. There is on-site laundry on the premises and owner pays water.

Security deposit is $1000.00 and there is a $25.00 credit check fee per responsible applying.

Please note these pictures are of another unit and only intended to give you idea of layout and design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 E.6th St have any available units?
2245 E.6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 E.6th St have?
Some of 2245 E.6th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 E.6th St currently offering any rent specials?
2245 E.6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 E.6th St pet-friendly?
No, 2245 E.6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2245 E.6th St offer parking?
Yes, 2245 E.6th St offers parking.
Does 2245 E.6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2245 E.6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 E.6th St have a pool?
No, 2245 E.6th St does not have a pool.
Does 2245 E.6th St have accessible units?
No, 2245 E.6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 E.6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2245 E.6th St has units with dishwashers.

