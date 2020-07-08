2245 E.6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Two bedroom, two bath front end unit located on top floor in a control access building and close to transportation and shopping. This unit will have new hardwood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms and new tile in the kitchen and bath areas. The kitchen area will have new granite counter tops, refinished kitchen cabinets, new stove, new dishwasher and new refrigerator. Other features include fresh paint,new ceiling fans in bedrooms, new mini blinds, new verticals, wall gas heater and a balcony. Two parking spaces included with this rental. There is on-site laundry on the premises and owner pays water.



Security deposit is $1000.00 and there is a $25.00 credit check fee per responsible applying.



Please note these pictures are of another unit and only intended to give you idea of layout and design.