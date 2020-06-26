22 3rd Place - 1

Amenities

Beach condo! This 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom home is literally steps to the sand and beach, no streets to cross. Come view this charming and bright home with dining area, a kitchen appointed with stove and refrigerator. On-site Laundry, and beach level rec area / BBQ area. Its time to live the beach life in Southern California. Located just a short walk to downtown, Arts District and Belmont Shore. Sorry, no pets. Does not come with Parking...Street Parking only. Contact us today to check out this beach property!



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**