Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

22 3rd Place - 1

22 3rd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

22 3rd Pl, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Beach condo! This 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom home is literally steps to the sand and beach, no streets to cross. Come view this charming and bright home with dining area, a kitchen appointed with stove and refrigerator. On-site Laundry, and beach level rec area / BBQ area. Its time to live the beach life in Southern California. Located just a short walk to downtown, Arts District and Belmont Shore. Sorry, no pets. Does not come with Parking...Street Parking only. Contact us today to check out this beach property!

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 3rd Place - 1 have any available units?
22 3rd Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 3rd Place - 1 have?
Some of 22 3rd Place - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 3rd Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
22 3rd Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 3rd Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 22 3rd Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 22 3rd Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 22 3rd Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 22 3rd Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 3rd Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 3rd Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 22 3rd Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 22 3rd Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 22 3rd Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 3rd Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 3rd Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
