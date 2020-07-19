All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2132 Cedar Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2132 Cedar Ave.
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

2132 Cedar Ave.

2132 Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2132 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bedroom Spanish Home in Desirable Wrigley Area! - Now Leasing! This lovely 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home comes in at 1750 square feet and has been preserved to main all of its original charm from early 20th century architecture. The formal entry opens into a large living room with 10 ft coven ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, original wall sconces and a huge bay window overlooking the lushly landscaped front yard. The living room opens to the formal dining room with large dual windows and a chandelier. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet space, butcher block counters, tiled floors, and comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is an adjacent service porch with added shelving and an attached wash room that includes a side by side washer and dryer. All three bedrooms feature ceiling fans and wardrobe closets, and the main hallway bath maintains its original tile flooring and fixtures. At the rear of the home is a huge step down family room that has 12 foot ceilings, open beamed ceilings and a large sliding glass door that provides direct access to the covered patio at the rear yard. There is a side patio that features garden boxes and a 2 car garage with a remote opener.

To begin an immediate self-guided tour without an appointment, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/911045

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972.4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4922729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Cedar Ave. have any available units?
2132 Cedar Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 Cedar Ave. have?
Some of 2132 Cedar Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Cedar Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Cedar Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Cedar Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2132 Cedar Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2132 Cedar Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2132 Cedar Ave. offers parking.
Does 2132 Cedar Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2132 Cedar Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Cedar Ave. have a pool?
No, 2132 Cedar Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Cedar Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2132 Cedar Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Cedar Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 Cedar Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine