2132 Cedar Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 Bedroom Spanish Home in Desirable Wrigley Area! - Now Leasing! This lovely 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home comes in at 1750 square feet and has been preserved to main all of its original charm from early 20th century architecture. The formal entry opens into a large living room with 10 ft coven ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, original wall sconces and a huge bay window overlooking the lushly landscaped front yard. The living room opens to the formal dining room with large dual windows and a chandelier. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet space, butcher block counters, tiled floors, and comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is an adjacent service porch with added shelving and an attached wash room that includes a side by side washer and dryer. All three bedrooms feature ceiling fans and wardrobe closets, and the main hallway bath maintains its original tile flooring and fixtures. At the rear of the home is a huge step down family room that has 12 foot ceilings, open beamed ceilings and a large sliding glass door that provides direct access to the covered patio at the rear yard. There is a side patio that features garden boxes and a 2 car garage with a remote opener.



To begin an immediate self-guided tour without an appointment, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/911045



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972.4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE4922729)