21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful downtown long beach condo for rent steps to the beach, restaurants and shopping easy access to metro transit center just blocks away. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is approximately 1050 square feet comes with large storage area and one car garage. This ground floor unit comes with hard wood floors throughout triple pane sound proofing windows and 3 inch plantation shutters. In addition the unit has recessed lighting with digital dimmers in living and dining areas. Bedrooms have ceiling fans.

Forced air heating and air conditioning creates a comfortable environment. The LED lighting and triple pane windows keep utility bills low ( depending upon your usage) the kitchen comes with granite countertops refrigerator, inductive range, microwave, oven, dual deep modern sink and plenty of cabinet storage. Private modern front load washer and dryer in hallway is also included for your laundry convenience. Small well behaved pet will be considered. Additional deposit may be required.



-$35 application fee

-Owner pays for water and trash.



