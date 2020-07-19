All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2

21 Alamitos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful downtown long beach condo for rent steps to the beach, restaurants and shopping easy access to metro transit center just blocks away. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is approximately 1050 square feet comes with large storage area and one car garage. This ground floor unit comes with hard wood floors throughout triple pane sound proofing windows and 3 inch plantation shutters. In addition the unit has recessed lighting with digital dimmers in living and dining areas. Bedrooms have ceiling fans.
Forced air heating and air conditioning creates a comfortable environment. The LED lighting and triple pane windows keep utility bills low ( depending upon your usage) the kitchen comes with granite countertops refrigerator, inductive range, microwave, oven, dual deep modern sink and plenty of cabinet storage. Private modern front load washer and dryer in hallway is also included for your laundry convenience. Small well behaved pet will be considered. Additional deposit may be required.

-$35 application fee
-Owner pays for water and trash.

To schedule a viewing, please click on the "green" button below:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Alamitos Ave Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
