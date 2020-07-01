2025 Wilma

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Must See this 3BD, 2BTH, 1175 SF Home LB $2,700 - Property Id: 252247



Don't miss out! 3 BD, 2 BA, 1,176 SF GORGEOUS home. Renovated inside and out. No detail overlooked. Xtra room w/o closet as a den or a 4th BD. Floors, lights, fixtures, hardware, appliances, cabinets all upscale w/ current color scheme. The baths and kitchen features are incredible. Kitchen features stainless appliances. pot-filler faucet over stove. Gray stacked stone detail w/ recessed lighting. Baths have sparkling glass shower doors on rail systems. Wood panel accent at the end of the hall and swinging wood gate off the kitchen add warm wood look to decor. Central Air / Heat, Tankless Water Heater, ceiling fans throughout for convenience. Outside find new roof, driveway, walkway, raised stone planters, fresh landscape. Back door leads to large yard w/ gathering area and room for gardening just in time for spring planting. Laundry hookups in the 2 car garage. Long gated driveway accommodates 5 vehicles. Small pet may be considered. Virtual tour to be posted later this week.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252247

Property Id 252247



(RLNE5673135)