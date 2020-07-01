All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

2025 Wilma

2025 W Wilma Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2025 W Wilma Pl, Long Beach, CA 90810
Upper Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Must See this 3BD, 2BTH, 1175 SF Home LB $2,700 - Property Id: 252247

Don't miss out! 3 BD, 2 BA, 1,176 SF GORGEOUS home. Renovated inside and out. No detail overlooked. Xtra room w/o closet as a den or a 4th BD. Floors, lights, fixtures, hardware, appliances, cabinets all upscale w/ current color scheme. The baths and kitchen features are incredible. Kitchen features stainless appliances. pot-filler faucet over stove. Gray stacked stone detail w/ recessed lighting. Baths have sparkling glass shower doors on rail systems. Wood panel accent at the end of the hall and swinging wood gate off the kitchen add warm wood look to decor. Central Air / Heat, Tankless Water Heater, ceiling fans throughout for convenience. Outside find new roof, driveway, walkway, raised stone planters, fresh landscape. Back door leads to large yard w/ gathering area and room for gardening just in time for spring planting. Laundry hookups in the 2 car garage. Long gated driveway accommodates 5 vehicles. Small pet may be considered. Virtual tour to be posted later this week.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252247
Property Id 252247

(RLNE5673135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Wilma have any available units?
2025 Wilma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Wilma have?
Some of 2025 Wilma's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Wilma currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Wilma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Wilma pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Wilma is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Wilma offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Wilma offers parking.
Does 2025 Wilma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Wilma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Wilma have a pool?
No, 2025 Wilma does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Wilma have accessible units?
No, 2025 Wilma does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Wilma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Wilma has units with dishwashers.

