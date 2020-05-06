All apartments in Long Beach
2024 Lemon Avenue - A

2024 Lemon Avenue · (310) 294-8722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2024 Lemon Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
Central Long Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Amenities

Recently renovated studio apartment for rent in Long Beach. This 6 unit gated complex is located near LBCC on Lemon St. near shopping centers, schools and parks. This unit has tile floors throughout, very clean, and comes with one assigned parking space in a gated parking lot located behind the complex. This completely renovated unit has brand new marble counters, vinyl flooring, stove and oven for convenience. No pets allowed.

For more information please contact Gabby or Christina text at (310)200-5584 or call at (310)831-0123.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Lemon Avenue - A have any available units?
2024 Lemon Avenue - A has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 Lemon Avenue - A have?
Some of 2024 Lemon Avenue - A's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Lemon Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Lemon Avenue - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Lemon Avenue - A pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Lemon Avenue - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2024 Lemon Avenue - A offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Lemon Avenue - A does offer parking.
Does 2024 Lemon Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Lemon Avenue - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Lemon Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 2024 Lemon Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Lemon Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 2024 Lemon Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Lemon Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 Lemon Avenue - A does not have units with dishwashers.
