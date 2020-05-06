2024 Lemon Avenue - A

Amenities

Recently renovated studio apartment for rent in Long Beach. This 6 unit gated complex is located near LBCC on Lemon St. near shopping centers, schools and parks. This unit has tile floors throughout, very clean, and comes with one assigned parking space in a gated parking lot located behind the complex. This completely renovated unit has brand new marble counters, vinyl flooring, stove and oven for convenience. No pets allowed.



For more information please contact Gabby or Christina text at (310)200-5584 or call at (310)831-0123.