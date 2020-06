Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Life is better at the beach in this updated, 1065 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath, bottom floor duplex that is located within steps to the sand and all that Belmont Shore has to offer. Features include a Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Air Conditioning, Storage Space, Front Patio and more.

CONTACT Owner directly - Christine 310-710-3336. Available June 23. Current Tenants leave on June 15. Call Owner and ask about a Pet.