19 E Ellis Street

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking range oven

Spacious Studio House: Stand Alone with parking - Property Id: 37922



BEST AND QUICKEST way to reach me is via text message: 424-232-3539 TEXTS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED.



Spacious Stand alone Studio House. Closer to a 1 bedroom then a studio. Unit has its own gate access with individual parking space for 1 vehicle. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electric. Flat rate of $30/mo water/refuse. Pets ok with security deposit. Stove/ Fridge provided. Credit/Background/ Rental History Check required.



Please note : the interior now has dark wood hard wood floors through out and is now painted blue with white trim.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37922

(RLNE5514832)