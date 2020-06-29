All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

19 E Ellis Street

19 East Ellis Street · No Longer Available
Location

19 East Ellis Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious Studio House: Stand Alone with parking - Property Id: 37922

BEST AND QUICKEST way to reach me is via text message: 424-232-3539 TEXTS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED.

Spacious Stand alone Studio House. Closer to a 1 bedroom then a studio. Unit has its own gate access with individual parking space for 1 vehicle. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electric. Flat rate of $30/mo water/refuse. Pets ok with security deposit. Stove/ Fridge provided. Credit/Background/ Rental History Check required.

Please note : the interior now has dark wood hard wood floors through out and is now painted blue with white trim.

Due to the influx of interest:

BEST AND QUICKEST way to reach me is via text message: 424-232-3539 TEXTS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37922
Property Id 37922

(RLNE5514832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 E Ellis Street have any available units?
19 E Ellis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 E Ellis Street have?
Some of 19 E Ellis Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 E Ellis Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 E Ellis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 E Ellis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 E Ellis Street is pet friendly.
Does 19 E Ellis Street offer parking?
Yes, 19 E Ellis Street offers parking.
Does 19 E Ellis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 E Ellis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 E Ellis Street have a pool?
No, 19 E Ellis Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 E Ellis Street have accessible units?
No, 19 E Ellis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 E Ellis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 E Ellis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
